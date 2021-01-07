Jason Bachtel takes over as HPU’s new head football coach

Howard Payne has named Jason Bachtel as their new head football coach.

Bachtel will take over the program following the resignation of Braxton Harris.

Bachtel is incredibly familiar with the Yellow Jackets as he was a player and assisted coaching back in 2003.

While at HPU, Bachtel was a three-year letterman at quarterback, winning 19 games in the process.

Bachtel has high school and college coaching experience under his belt.

He’s coming off a 2020 season as the offensive coordinator at Argyle High School, leading the team to a Class 4A Division I championship.

Bachtel has also served as the offensive coordinator at East Texas Baptist for two seasons.

14 of Bachtel’s years were spent at North Forney High School.

He has also served at Galena Park and Gatesville high schools.

In 2019, he was one of ten college coaches named to Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Magazine “40 Under 40” list.

Bachtel takes over a Yellow Jackets program that went 5-5 in 2019.

The Yellow Jackets first game is February 6th at Gordon Wood Stadium when HPU hosts Texas Lutheran.

The alum will be formally introduced Friday at 10 AM at Howard Payne.