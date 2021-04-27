Javier Rosa named to D3Baseball.com Team of the Week

MINNEAPOLIS – McMurry University second baseman Javier Rosa has been named to the D3baseball.com Team of the Week for games taking place from April 19-25, announced on Tuesday.

Coming off a career weekend, Rosa is a first-time Team of the Week honoree. He finished the week 12-for-19 over four games, including two games with five hits to tie a single-game program record. He also finished with three homers, a double, eight runs and 10 RBI.

For the week, Rosa slashed .632/.650/1.158 and guided McMurry to a 20-13 midweek victory over UT Dallas to extend a six-game win streak.

Rosa also had a strong glove in the infield with just one error on nine putouts and nine assists for a .947 fielding percentage.

The Team of the Week is D3baseball.com’s weekly honor roll, in its ninth season of recognizing the top performers at each of nine positions from the previous week. Players are selected from nominations from their school’s sports information directors. This is the ninth Team of the Week of the 2021 season.

Rosa and the War Hawks close out the regular season on Friday, April 30 and Saturday, May 1 with a weekend series at cross-town foe Hardin-Simmons.

Friday night’s opener is set for 7 p.m. and the doubleheader finale is set for 1 p.m.