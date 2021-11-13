Jazmin Chacon earns medal at NCAA Regional Meet

CLAREMONT, Calif. – The McMurry Cross Country program competed at the NCAA Division III Regional Meet at the Pomona College Cross Country Course in California on Saturday, entering 14 runners in the meet.

Sophomore Jazmin Chacon finished 23rd with a time of 23:12.8 to earn all-region honors, leading the women in a field of 150. True freshman Gabriel Sanchez led the men’s team in 83rd with a time of 27:21.0.

“I am proud of the effort and focus the athletes gave today,” said fourth year head coach Rexi Parcells. “This was our first NCAA showing for 13of our 14 athletes that competed today. I am grateful that they were able to have this experience and can use this experience in the future. I am also happy Jazmin was able to walk away from her first NCAA competition with a medal around her neck.”

As a team, the defending American Southwest Conference champion women finished 14th overall, with both Jazmin and Janeth Chacon cracking the Top 50 in a strong field. Five freshmen – Jazmin Mendez, Ashley Shea, Aubrie Brannon, Trinity Martinez and Simona Hamilton – rounded out the scoring. The team averaged 24:37.0.

The men finished 20th overall with an average time of 28:11.3. Behind Sanchez, Ethan Turner and Abram Maldonado finished in the same pack at 27:56.0 and 27:57.6, respectively. Not far behind was Marcos Tellez and junior John Zuniga Jr. to round out the scoring.

“None of this comes easy and I am so pleased with the effort and commitment I have seen from both teams all season,” Parcells said. “I look forward to seeing what this young squad can do in the seasons to come.”