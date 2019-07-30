Jeremiah Chambers named Preseason All-American by STATS

The honors keep rolling in for Abilene Christian’s Jeremiah Chambers.

The Wildcats linebacker is a Preseason All-America pick by STATS.

His honor comes on the heels of an outstanding 2018 when he came up with 113 tackles, which was third in the Southland Confererence.

Chambers also ranked sixth in the conference in tackles for loss with 14.5.

His best game came against McNeese when Chambers picked up 16 tackles.

The Wildcats report on Thursday and start practice on Friday.

The season starts on August 31st in Denton against North Texas.