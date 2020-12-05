Jim Ned advances to State Semifinals

The Jim Ned Indians are moving on to the State Semifinals after a 45-28 win over Pilot Point in the Regional Finals.
Xavier Wishert had an incredible night scoring four rushing touchdowns and another one on a kickoff return as well as making plenty of plays on defense. He could hardly contain his excitement after the win.
Wishert said, “I’m shaking, my blood pressure is rising, I’m so pumped. There’s nothing better than winning with your teammates. Celebrating with them and getting a big win, getting another gold ball. Going to the State Semifinals, it’s just amazing. You said they trust me, I put all my trust into them. My D-line, my O-line, my linebackers, my receivers, my corners, my safties, they do their job so well and it just shows at the end of the night. He’s been telling us since we beat Brock, my birthday’s next week and there’s no other birthday present I would rather have than to go win this football game. You saw us in the huddle over there, he was fired up, he’s so fired up. He wants more and so do we and we’re ready to go get it.”
Jim Ned will face Mount Vernon Friday, December 11th at 3:15 in Arlington at Globe Life Park.