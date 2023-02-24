ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – Friday kicked off day one of girls basketball playoffs regional tournaments across the state.

The Jim Ned Lady Indians made their fifth straight appearance in the regional semi’s to face Idalou in class 3A.

Lady Indians enter this matchup on a 26 game win streak, hoping to extend it. Jim Ned is able to get the job done beating the Lady Wildcats, 47-33.

The Jim Ned Lady Indians face Holliday on Saturday.

Over in Snyder at the Western Texas College Coliseum is where the class 1A regional semifinals was hosted.

The number 14 ranked Highland Lady Hornets took the court first, going up against the number 6 ranked Veribest.

Highland took their first led of the game in the fourth quarter after Taylor Allen scored the and one. At the end of regulation the score was tied at 27 going into overtime.

The Lady Falcons battled back to secure a, 36-31 victory over Highland at the end of overtime.

Game two started shortly after with The Hermleigh Lady Cardinals and Irion County.

Hermleigh scored nine unanswered points in the first seven minutes of the game and led by seven going into halftime.

Irion County outscored Hermleigh 19-9 in the second half to pick up a 36-33 victory.

Hermleigh finishes the season with a 26-8 record, while Irion moves on to play Veribest next.

Here are the rest of the scores from Friday night’s regional semifinals:

Class 1A

3) Slidell Lady Greyhounds – 46

5) Gorman Lady Panthers – 29

Class 2A

10) Big Sandy Lady Wildcats – 61

Goldthwaite Lady Eagles – 46