The cities of Abilene, Tuscola and Clyde played host to state 7 on 7 qualifying tournaments Friday morning and afternoon. Having as many as 16 teams at your school running around and playing football is a lot of work for the hosts, but the players and coaches say it is really nice to get a chance to play at their home field.

“It’s a lot of fun having the seven on seven tournament here because we’re comfortable here and we’ve been playing here for a couple of years now. So it’s a lot of fun having all the teams here and getting to host it,” said Clyde quarterback Blake Carr.

“It’s kind of nice. It’s kind of a home field advantage. We all live around here so we don’t have to travel somewhere and i think it’s just home field advantage mainly,” said Jim Ned wide receiver and safety Troy Doran.

“It just allows our community to come watch where were are in our progress. You know were were very young team last year and we’ll be a very young team again this year. So you get to see those steps be made right in front of you. So it’s kind of fun to see that part,” said Clyde Head Coach Danny Dudgeon.

Three more Big Country teams are headed to the state 7 on 7 tournament later this month. Jim Ned and Clyde each advanced on their fields and Stamford advances from the Abilene qualifier.