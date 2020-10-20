Jim Ned and Hamlin are the highest ranked Big Country teams this week

The Jim Ned Indians moved up to 4th in the Class 3A Division I Harris Ratings Top 25 from 5th a week ago.
The Hamlin Pied Pipers are the only team ranked higher than the Indians. Head coach Russell Lucas’ team is 2nd in Class 2A Division II.
12 Big Country schools are mentioned in the ratings heading into Week 9.
Harris Ratings Top 25
CLASS 5A DIV. I
13)CHS Cougars
CLASS 5A DIV. II
17)Wylie
CLASS 4A DIV. I
21)Sweetwater
CLASS 3A DIV. I
4)Jim Ned
CLASS 3A DIV. II
11)Eastland
17)Comanche
21)Bangs
23)Ballinger
CLASS 2A DIV. I
11)Cisco
CLASS 2A DIV. II
2)Hamlin
7)Albany
21)Cross Plains