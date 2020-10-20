Jim Ned and Hamlin are the highest ranked Big Country teams this week

The Jim Ned Indians moved up to 4th in the Class 3A Division I Harris Ratings Top 25 from 5th a week ago.

The Hamlin Pied Pipers are the only team ranked higher than the Indians. Head coach Russell Lucas’ team is 2nd in Class 2A Division II.

12 Big Country schools are mentioned in the ratings heading into Week 9.

Harris Ratings Top 25

CLASS 5A DIV. I

13)CHS Cougars

CLASS 5A DIV. II

17)Wylie

CLASS 4A DIV. I

21)Sweetwater

CLASS 3A DIV. I

4)Jim Ned

CLASS 3A DIV. II

11)Eastland

17)Comanche

21)Bangs

23)Ballinger

CLASS 2A DIV. I

11)Cisco

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Hamlin

7)Albany

21)Cross Plains