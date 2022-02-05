On Saturday, the Jim Ned Lady Indians were looking to remain unbeaten at home against the Merkel Lady Badgers.

Jim Ned’s Claire Graham led the way with 32-points and the Lady Indians came out on top, 77-23.

With the win Jim Ned won their District Title, and are now sitting at 29-1 on the season.

The boys teams hit the court shortly after in a highly anticipated matchup. The Indians got out in front early, and never looked back as they ran away with the win, 54-37.

Both Jim Ned teams will be on the road Tuesday to play Grape Creek.

On Tuesday, Merkel’s teams will be at home against Clyde.