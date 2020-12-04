Jim Ned beats Pilot Point and advances to state semifinals

The Jim Ned Indians rode the legs of Xavier Wishert and strong play from the defense to a 45-28 victory over Pilot Point.

With the win, Jim Ned is headed to the state semifinals for the first time since 2004. A guy named Colt McCoy was the quarterback that year.

Wishert found the end zone five times in the game for the Indians. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown and ran the ball for scores four times. Wishert broke the record for rushing touchdowns in a season at Jim Ned with his second rushing touchdown of the night.

Defensively, the Indians were able to slow down the potent Bearcat offense, and they forced thre turnovers to help seal the victory for the Jim Ned.

Jim Ned faces the winner of the Malakoff vs. Mount Vernon game next week for a berth in the state championship game.