Jim Ned, Brownwood and Albany punch their ticket to state

Abilene, Clyde, and Tuscola hosted 7-on-7 State Qualifying Tournaments on Friday morning and afternoon.

At the end of the day, Jim Ned and Brownwood qualified for the State 7-on-7 Tournament by winning their brackets in Division II in Tuscola and Clyde.

Jim Ned beat Bridgeport 20-18 in the semifinal to advance, and Brownwood topped rival Stephenville 26-24 to move on to College Station.

Albany and Crane are headed to state in the Division III after winning their brackets in the qualifying tournament at McMurry.

The Lions top Merkel 12-7 to earn their place at state.

The State 7-on-7 tournament is June 24-26 down in College Station

