Jim Ned coach telling his Indians they can’t get tired of winning

The Jim Ned Indians continued to roll through the Class 3A playoffs and the 2021 season with a sweep over Bowie for the Area championship.

The two victories means the Indians improved to 27-0 on the season.

It would be easy to get lulled into a sense of complacency with so many wins in a row, but head coach Ryan Lewis is making sure his guys know winning isn’t really that easy.

Lewis said, “So, you can almost get into a sense of, ‘Oh, we won, again. Instead of being excited about it because every win is a big deal. Wins are hard to come by, so enjoy them when we can. We’ve been preaching that. ‘Don’t get tired of winning. Don’t get tired of winning.’ We also talked about, this playoff run, there’s a chance we are going to get beat in one of these deals, and we’re going to have to learn how to respond to it. These guys are loosy, goosey, so play ball and see what happens.”

Jim Ned faces a red-hot Early team on Thursday in a 1-game playoff.

They meet in Brock at 7 p.m.