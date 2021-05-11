Jim Ned continues undefeated year, coach Lewis credits his hair

The second ranked and the undefeated Jim Ned Indians dominated Sonora to get their playoff run started off on a good note.

Being undefeated at this point in a baseball season is pretty absurd. In baseball, you usually lose a game on a fluke, if nothing else.

Not the case in Tuscola. The Indians are red hot, and head coach Ryan Lewis thinks he knows why.

Ryan Lewis said, “That’s why this hair looks like this. I haven’t had a haircut, so it’s got to be the hair. That’s all I can think. I hadn’t cut it since the season started. It’s about these guys right here. They really are playing high quality baseball. We are pitching good. We are playing good defense.”

Tate Yardley said, “Now we are playing some our best baseball that we’ve ever played here at Jim Ned. I think it’s awesome that we are beating teams left and right and keeping an undefeated season. I am hoping we keep it going all the way.”

The Indians continue the playoffs on Friday night against Bowie in Glen Rose. Game one is at 8:00 and Game two is Saturday at 2:00.