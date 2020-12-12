Jim Ned defeats Mount Vernon, advances to State Finals

The Jim Ned Indians have defeated Mount Vernon 24-17 and are headed to the State Finals to face Hallettsville.

Jim Ned is headed back to the State Finals for the first time since 2003.

After trailing 7-3 in the 2nd Quarter, Xavier Wishert scored on a rushing touchdown to put the Indians up 10-7.

In the 3rd Quarter, Tate Yardley helped break a 10-10 tie with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Blaine Bunnell to put the Indians ahead.

A few minutes later, Clifton Holloman evened the score at 17 on a 22-yard touchdown run.

In the 4th Quarter, Wishert got his second touchdown on the ground for a 5-yard score that ultimately helped the Indians secure the win.

The Indians were able to force two turnovers within the final two minutes in order to hold off the Tigers from evening the score and forcing overtime, including an interception by Caden Martin to seal the deal.

The Indians will look to secure a state title at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Thursday, December 17th at 7 PM.

Jim Ned already faced Hallettsville this season on October 2nd, winning 24-21.