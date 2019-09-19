Jim Ned defense holds opponents to no points through three games

The Jim Ned Indians are off to the kind of start every team would like.

They are undefeated, like other teams, but they are the only team in the state that hasn’t given up a single point this season.

Good defense is what every coach wants, but three straight shutouts is ridiculous.

Fanning said, “That’s always the goal. It’s not really reality. We are enjoying it for now. We are going to see how we react when someone gets one in on us and gives us a fight. Right now are kids are enjoying it and taking a lot of pride in defense. They are taking a lot of pride in what we are asking them to do. That’s a good thing, and it’s contagious. It’s bled down into every level through the first three weeks. Including the junior high and JV, we’ve given up one touchdown.”

This week, the Indians are headed to Mason to face the 5th-ranked Punchers.