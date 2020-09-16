Jim Ned enduring a rollercoaster of a season in 2020

The 2020 season has been a rollercoaster for the Jim Ned Indians. After a heartbreaking loss Week 1 to Ballinger and a COVID-19 threat Week 2 that canceled their game against Sweetwater, the Indians stormed back with a vengence.

Xavier Wishert said, “We have a young team and for them to be mature enough for us to come from a loss, skip a whole week, go through that week, grind out practice and come back and have the intensity we did Friday night and put up that many points on them, it’s really impressive how they have their head on their shoulders like that.”

The Indians put up 62 points of offense against the Eastland Mavericks Friday, evening their record at 1-1.

Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “Week 1, we had a lot of young guys out there and made a lot of young guy mistakes. We challenged those guys up going into the Sweetwater game to kind of address that.”

And a breakout performance by running back Xavier Wishert with 175 yards on the ground and 3 touchdowns led them to victory.

Fanning said, “He’s a huge part of it and we’ve got a lot of good young guys we put back there too, Rob Young did an outstanding job and kind of gives us a nice 1-2 which has kind of been a mainstay of our offense the last few years. X is a huge factor in every game we play offensely, defensely, and special teams running the kicks back.

Wishert said, “The offensive line was doing amazing. They were pulling, blowing people up left and right, I couldn’t have done what I did the other night without them really.”

Fanning said, “They’re a really talented group and if we’re playing fast and we’re having a good time and having fun they can do big things and they showed that Friday.”

The next challenge for the Indians is at Cisco Friday at 7:30 PM.