Jim Ned enters second year under Fanning calling the shots

It’s not often teams in high school football lose key impact players and then come out firing on all cylinders. For the Jim Ned Indians in year two under Head Coach Matt Fanning, this season may appear to be more of a reloading year instead of rebuilding.

Jim Ned Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “We want to continue the success but we want to build upon that, we want to move toward a district title and we talk about a state title. That’s something you’ve got to verbalize, buy into that mentality, and that’s obviously what we’re working for and what most schools in the state of Texas are working for.”

Dylan Martin said, “We’re looking for a district title this year and we have a few people that are stepping up and replacing the big names in Casey Hall and Cooper Castro. I think we’ll be pretty good this year.”

The Indians are playing in a brutal district and they will need every ounce of experience they can get out of their players before district play begins. First on the list for the Indians is a road test against their neighbors in the Coleman Bluecats.

Fanning said, “Pre-district games are always a time of evaluation. We’re going to evaluate players, see where our depth is at, see what we’re good at, what we’re not good at, what we need to improve upon, and still try to win some ball games.

Martin said, “A win for the first week would be good, they’re better than they were last year, we watched the film. I mean, we’ll be ready for them.”

Fanning said, “We want to start out with a bang, we want to be successful, and Coleman just happens to be the team we play the first week. That’s kind of how we approach every week. We plan on winning that game and we’re prepared to do that.”

The Indians kick off against the Bluecats in Coleman Friday night at 7:30.