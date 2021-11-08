Jim Ned Indians facing injuries going into playoffs this week

The defending state champions, the Jim Ned Indians, are playoff bound yet again with an impressive undefeated season but suffered some injuries during district play. They are down a center and linebacker but feel this year they are ready for whatever comes their way.

Xavier Wishert said,”Yeah I think we’re handling it very well. We have those guys that are there, those guys that will back our starters up. Our non starters, they’re good to go and they train everyday. They’re gonna get the reps they need and they’re gonna go handle business on Friday night.”



Matt Fanning said,”Its next guy up, we’ve got a program so we work our guys and when it’s their time to answer the call then we expect them to do that and they do too.”



Tate Yardley said,”Yeah I mean our line have taken some shots here and there and I mean we have some dudes out but I mean like my dude Gatlyn Cooper he’s suffering like an ankle injury right now and I mean we just have a bunch of dudes behind him that can come in and do their job. I think right now it’s important to stay healthy right now and try to recover before playoffs hits but I think we’ll be fine.

The Indians take on Peaster this Friday in Stephenville at 7 p.m. Jim Ned beat Peaster this round last year by a field goal.