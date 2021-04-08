Jim Ned Indians in pursuit of perfect season on the diamond

Perfect. That is what the 2nd ranked Jim Ned Indians baseball team has been so far this season.

Coach Ryan Lewis says, “Finishing the regular season undefeated would be a great accomplishment. There’s no doubt about that.”

The Indians are currently 7-0 in district play and 16-0 overall, with only six regular season games to go.

Coach Ryan Lewis says, “You never know. Whether it be an injury, whether it be a pandemic, you don’t know what it’s going to be so take every day, and don’t take it for granted and enjoy every day and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

Tate Yardley added, “We’re having a lot of success right now in baseball, and coming off a state football win in football I mean, we have a lot of stuff that’s going good right now.”

Players say they are bringing the momentum from the football team winning state on the gridiron in the fall, to the diamond this spring.

Tate Yardley says, “There is definitely some energy coming from football. Most of our dudes that play baseball are also football players, and so we knew when we came to baseball we’d have a good baseball team and it carried a lot into baseball and now we’re undefeated this season.”

Braden Lewis added, “It’s kind of an expectation to do well in the playoffs and be successful throughout the year.”

Coach Lewis says, “Winning is contagious. You know, it’s like they say hitting is contagious, winning is contagious, and were trying to build off of that, and why wouldn’t you?”

Jim Ned Head Coach Ryan Lewis says there’s something special about this team, and it may have to do with how close the players are both on and off the field.

Coach Lewis says, “They call it a brotherhood, and they call it a family. It really is like that and it’s not something that we had to create.”

Braden Lewis added, “We have a lot of fun out here and it doesn’t really feel like practice every day, it feels like were coming out here to have fun a do what we love.”

The Indians are putting their unbeaten record on the line this Friday against Ballinger at 7:00pm. That game is the final game of the first half of the season.