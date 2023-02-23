TUSCOLA, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Jim Ned Indians continue the postseason on Friday night in Class 3A.

The Indians are used to getting to the second round of the playoffs, but it’s been a little while since they won in the second round.

They are riding a three-game losing streak on the first weekend of the high school playoffs, and the Indians want to change that this year.

Colt Lindsey said, “Man that would be awesome just to change things up and get pass that stage that the other teams in the past years haven’t gotten pass. Just almost make history, change it up a little bit. “

Head coach Blake Allen said, “I think one thing the guys are really good at is seeing the positives and taking the challenge head on. So, we’re looking forward to the challenge, we’re looking forward to getting over the second round hump and pushing into the third round. And we’d love to get to the regional tournament, but one day at a time and one game at a time.”

Jim Ned takes on Bowie for the area championship in Stephenville.

The Indians enter the game with a 23-13 record.