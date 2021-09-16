Jim Ned is ready for this year’s Homecoming game against Cisco

The Jim Ned Indians are yet to be challenged in the 2021 season.

Head coach Matt Fanning’s Indians outscored their opponents 49-10 in the first three games.

It’s been a really good start to the season for the defending state champions, and now it’s Homecoming week.

The Indians are looking forward to showing the former students and players what this year’s team can get done on the field.

Tate Yardley says, “Our whole stands will be packed, fences will be packed, I mean, it’ll probably be the most packed game we’ve had all year, but just knowing we’ll be able to go out there and play in front of all of them it’s a great feeling, and Hopefully if we come out with the win, it’ll be awesome.”

Head Coach Matt Fanning says, “It’s a great opportunity for a change in atmosphere with homecoming and a challenge and another chance for a different type of adversity for our kids, and that’s one of the reasons we designed it this way. It’s not because we really wanted to play Cisco for homecoming, because they’re a great ball club and we actually don’t want to lose our homecoming, but it’s a chance to prepare out kids for these kids of challenges down the road.”

Jim Ned and Cisco meet at Indians Stadium in Tuscola at 7:30 p.m.

Jim Ned won last year’s meeting in Cisco by the final of 38-20.