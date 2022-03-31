Pitching and defense are the two pillars of the number four state ranked Jim Ned baseball program, both of which have been on full display in recent weeks.

Braden Lewis said, “For four years now I’ve been catching all these guys and you develop a lot of trust between your pitchers, and you’ve got two D1 pitchers going to play at big time schools.”

Head Coach Ryan Lewis added, “It doesn’t matter if it’s Frazier, Palmer, Yardley, Vinson, Doren, Rushing. There’s only one mound to go around. We’ve got several arms that I wish I could get more innings for some of these guys but we can’t. That’s a great problem to have.”

Last week, the Indians threw not one, but two perfect games in just four days. The players say all of their success so far this season has been contageous both on the mound, in the field, and in the batters box.

Luke Vinson said, “It’s a rare occasion, especially for me and it’s pretty cool to go out there and throw a perfect game, but it’s a real big thing. It’s pretty cool.”

Braden Lewis added, “Most of the time I know when they’re going to be in their groove by about first period of school, because if they’re in a good mood or you can tell they’re locked in, then I can expect a lot out of them.”

This expereince group of ball players have their hearts set on making it back to the playoffs for another deep run this year, and they know they have to capitalize on everyone oppprtunity that comes their way both on game day, and during practice.

Braden Lewis said, “It’s a blast! You’re doing the sports that you love, and having fun while doing it! Don’t get yelled at much by dad, I mean it happens every once in a while, but not much.”

Head Coach Ryan Lewis added, “We want to get the most out of this that we can and enjoy the ride, and I’m trying to make it fun, because I understand that there is a finality to this. So we’re going to try to enjoy the moment, enjoy every minute and I think we’re doing a good job of that.”

On Friday night, the Indians will be right here on their home field for a showdown with the Clyde Bulldogs. First pitch is schedule for 7 p.m.