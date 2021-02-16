Jim Ned Lady Indians confident and grateful heading to the Area round

Most of the girls basketball teams in the state are a round deep in the playoffs.

The second round is on hold right now for most because of the weather.

The Jim Ned Lady Indians started things with a dominant victory over Reagan County.

Now they wait and wait and wait.

Even with all of the things that are impacting the Lady Indians season, they are grateful that they are getting a chance to play.

Alexis Espinosa, “We feel truly grateful because at the beggining of the season, we weren’t promised the season at all. It’s great to get to play another time.”

Ashton Garner said, “We feel pretty good, we have a lot of chemistry going into it. We have positive energy and hopefully we build on that.”

Claire Graham said, “We kind of had to bounce back after the first Wall game, but we faught back and did what we have to do to put ourselves in position to get first in district, so I think that helps us going into playoffs, but we’re just having fun.”

The Lady Indians play Holliday for the Area Championship.

That game is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m. in Breckenridge.