The Jim Ned Lady Indians are back in the Regional Semifinals for the 5th time in the last seven years.

On Friday Jim Ned will have their hands full with the number one ranked Canadian Wildcats.

Canadian has had a lot of success dominating the paint this season, but the Lady Indians believe their fast style of play can help them keep the Wildcats off balance.

“I think for us, because we’re a little bit undersized, usually speed is like a really big weapon of ours, but if we push the ball in transition get quick shots up I think that’s really to our advantage. We’re just going to stick to the game plan like we’ve been doing all year,” said Claire Graham.

“Each one of us has a role and if each of us do that role we’re going to be able to pick up the pace. Be able to just, be like a puzzle and each piece go together, and I feel like my role is to be that enegery, to be able to pick up the pace and knock down some shots, and play some defense. As long as I keep my head, level-headed and bring the energy, I think we’re going to play great,” said Ashlynn Galvin.

“A lot of people underestimated us this year actually, and we were like, let’s prove them wrong and just show out, and we’re doing that, and if we do get past the fourth round we just want to prove to them that anybody can do anything,” said Lexi Wishert.

“Just being able to keep winning and being at the regional tournament for my third year in a row I just incredible, because it’s what you look forward to, but I’m just hoping we can get past this, and we can go to state,” said Galvin.

Coach Hunter Cooley says it’s important for his team to understand the full scope of opportunity in front of them, but he also thinks it’s important to have fun and enjoy everything playing in this big game has to offer.

The Regional Semifinal Showdown between Jim Ned and Canadian is Friday night at 8:00pm at Frenship High School.