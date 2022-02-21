Four teams traveled to Merkel this afternoon for a doubleheader.
The Eula Pirates and Westbrook Wildcats went head to head.
The Pirates won 57-41 against the Wildcats. They move on the play the winner of Benjamin and Roby.
The Highland Hornets and May Tigers followed onto the court right after.
Tough defensive game from start to finish.
The Hornets beat the Tigers 36-33. They will play Electra in Area Championship.
The #5 Jim Ned Lady Indians traveled to Cisco to take on the Brock Eagles.
The Lady Indians won 61-34. They will play the winner of Shallowater and Canadian.
Other Scores:
Jim Ned 50
Crane 30
Hawley 36
Archer City 33
Christoval 49
Colorado City 41
Electra 80
Rotan 56
Winters 54
Wink 60