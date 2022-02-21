Four teams traveled to Merkel this afternoon for a doubleheader.

The Eula Pirates and Westbrook Wildcats went head to head.

The Pirates won 57-41 against the Wildcats. They move on the play the winner of Benjamin and Roby.

The Highland Hornets and May Tigers followed onto the court right after.

Tough defensive game from start to finish.

The Hornets beat the Tigers 36-33. They will play Electra in Area Championship.

The #5 Jim Ned Lady Indians traveled to Cisco to take on the Brock Eagles.

The Lady Indians won 61-34. They will play the winner of Shallowater and Canadian.

Other Scores:

Jim Ned 50

Crane 30

Hawley 36

Archer City 33

Christoval 49

Colorado City 41

Electra 80

Rotan 56

Winters 54

Wink 60