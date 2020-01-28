Jim Ned Lady Indians Rolling towards their season goals

The Jim Ned Lady Indians continue their regional dominance this season.

Head Coach Hunter Cooley’s girls are 8-0 in District 5-3A play, and they are in control of the district race.

Every team in the state sets goals when the season begins. Not all goals are realistic for some teams, but if the Lady Indians continue to play the way they have been playing, it seems like the sky is the limit.

Hunter Cooley said, “That’s pretty much it. You try to win your district, and then you try not to lose the next one. If you keep doing that, you get to play for a long time. You need to execute well on offense, play good strong defense, play together, we talk a lot of help, and make sure you are helping your teammate out.”

Brooke Galvin said, “Our goal is to win state, but first you’ve got to get through all of the other obstacles. We are just going to take it one step at a time and take it from there.”

The Lady Indians are two games in front of Colorado City in District 5-3A. Jim Ned travels to Clyde to take on the Lady Bulldogs tomorrow night.