Jim Ned leaps to top of the Class 3A Division I ratings

The Jim Ned Indians beat two of the best teams in Class 3A Division I to punch their ticket to the state semifinals, and this week they are ranked number one in the state by Harris Ratings.

The Indians are getting credit for beating then number two Brock in the 3rd round and overwhelming then number seven Pilot Point in the quarterfinals.

Jim Ned is in the state semifinals for the first time since 2004, when Colt McCoy was taking snaps for the Indians.

Mount Vernon is next for the Indians. They are coached by former Hamlin, Stephenville, and Baylor head coach Art Briles.

The Indians and Mount Vernon play on Friday afternoon at 3:15 p.m. at Globe Life Park in Arlington.