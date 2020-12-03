Jim Ned looking ahead to Pilot Point in Regional Finals

The Jim Ned Indians shocked the state last week when defeating Brock 19-16 in the regional semifinals. To say the Indians are excited is an understatement and coming off such a big win, Jim Ned has plenty of momentum headed into the regional finals.

Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “Yeah we talked about it, we were really excited and celebrated the win Friday night and talked about it a little bit on Saturday morning and our motto going forward is hats off to the past, sleeves up to the future. We started working on Pilot Point, so that’s where we’re at.”

Junior Gatlyn Cooper said, “Of course it’s a big win. We were crazy and super hype about it. We were underdogs going into the game and we knew that, but we didn’t let the ranks or what people say affect us, we just went out there and played our game and played team speed. When we got momentum in the game we took it.”

The Jim Ned defense stood tall closing out the game with a turnover on downs and obviously holding Brock to 16 points. The Indians have done nothing but improve throughout the season and the team was pumped to put on a great defensive performance.

Sophomore Troy Doran said, “It was a big game, we really came out prepared. Coach Kirby knew what was happening and he has us setup for whatever was gonna come at us. He had us prepared and did a good job telling us what was happening, so we knew what was expected and we were ready for what was about to come.”

Fanning said, “I thought our defense was outstanding and I thought our special teams was outstanding and obviously that was the turning point in the game, we were able to pin them down on their end early and get a kickoff return and a nine point swing and I thought we did a really good job of efficiently putting together two drives that ate up around 20 minutes of clock and scoring on those two, so we really played well in all three phases of the game.”

A special birthday shoutout to coach Fanning on this Wednesday evening. Jim Ned now turns its focus to Pilot Point Thursday. They face off at 7 PM at Tarleton State.