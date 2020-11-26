Jim Ned looks forward to game with Brock

The Jim Ned Indians have one of the tallest challenges coming their way in the Brock Eagles.

To get where they Indians want to go, they were going to have to get past the Eagles anyway, but the fact this game fell on the Thanksgiving weekend may play into the hands of the Jim Ned players.

Matt Fanning said, “We are getting better every week, and that’s their mind set. I was talking to one of my coaches a minute ago it’s been kind of nice having this week where we are not in class, and we are practicing football and really get to focus on those things, so I think that’s an advantage for us.”

Tate Yardley said, “I think, if our defense plays good and our whole team plays all around really good, I think we’ll be good, but defense is the most importantly needs to come out and ball out, and I think we’ll be good.”

Jim Ned takes on Brock on Friday in Stephenville at 2 p.m.

The winner advances to the regional semifinals.