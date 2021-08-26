Jim Ned looks forward to rematch with Ballinger

The defending state champion Jim Ned Indians open the defense of that title on Friday night.

The first game gives them a chance to make amends for their only loss of the 2020 season.

Ballinger beat the Indians in Tuscola in that opener.

The Indians remember very well what happened to them in Week last year, and they look forward to seeing the Bearcats, again.

Braden Lewis said, “It makes you hungry to have somebody beat you first game of the year last year. It makes you hungry to go beat them first rattle out of the box. It’s a different mindset. It’s the fact that they beat us, and we are going to work our hardest to go over there and beat them.”

Matt Fanning said, “Coach Lipsey and his kids to a great job over there. They’ve got disciplined, tough kids. They run good schemes. They’ve proven to us time and time again, they are not scared of Jim Ned. They are going to come fight us, and I expect a good football game.”

This is a good match up.

Jim Ned is ranked at the top of the Harris Ratings.

Ballinger is 18th in Class 3A Division II.

The game is in Ballinger at 7:30 p.m.