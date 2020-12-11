Jim Ned offensive line is clearing the way to the state semifinals

Junior Connor Fitzgerald said, “We’ve been out here working hard since August and it really just means a lot to all of us right now, we’re all together.”

The Jim Ned Indians are in the state semifinals and they take on Mount Vernon. They are ready for that one as they play in Globe Life Park. Two guys, Xavier Wishert and Tate Yardley, have been big for the Indians this year, but what about the offensive line? The foundation of the offense has been successful this year and they’re ready headed into this game.

Sophomore Gage Stanaland, “They have a really good defensive line, a good defensive front. I think we have a better offensive line and I think we’re gonna do our thing againt them like we have against everyone else.”

There’s no denying the Jim Ned offensive line has paved the way to a lot success in getting points on the board, but what has driven that front to be so great? They claim their closeness leads them to trust each other and challenge themselves to be better each week.

Junior Gatlyn Cooper said, “I think a lot of it is our friendship and how competitive we can be with each other. If I’m standing next to my right tackle and my center, I can always make it a competition if I want to see who can get the most pancakes or let’s see who can drove this dude the farthest.”

Junior Nate Nunez said, “We always challenge ourselves every day in practice and we always give each other a great scout look from our JV players and our coaches challenge us every day to be better.”

Offensive success begins with the structure of the offensive line, but that success always starts with great coaching. Each big man on this team will tell you the Indian coaching staff has done more than just teach them the game of football.

Senior Colter Denson said, “These coaches are like our family. This is just a big family pretty much. They’re always there for us, I know I can call them at any time if I need anything, if I have a flat tire or run out of gas, they’re always gonna be there for me. I know that will be the case even after my senior year. I know I’m always gonna have a connection with them.”

Fitzgerald said, “They take time from their families to spend with us. That means the whole world to all of us. Dicilpline has been a big part of what we’ve been able to accomplish this year.”

Again, Jim Ned and Mount Vernon go head to head in Globe Life Park Friday at 3:15.