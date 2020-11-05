Jim Ned plays for first district title since 2004

The Jim Ned Indians are rolling in this 2020 season and find themselves as the only undefeated team in district play this year. Since losing in their opening game to Ballinger, Jim Ned has won seven straight games. With the likes of Xavier Wishert and Tate Yardley leading this squad, Caden Martin is also a guy who’s shown senior leadership and has enjoyed being apart of this talented team.

Jim Ned senior Caden Martin said, “We’ve come closer together. Every day we just get more and close. You can see on the field, ever since that Ballinger loss, we’ve really seen it click. That loss left a bad taste in our mouths and we just really want to put more effort in.”

Head Coach Matt Fanning said, “Well we really like the way we’re playing right now. We like the way the kids are working and having a lot of fun playing football and that’s kinda the key. Right now things are going good for us and hopefully we can keep that going.”

The Indians play their final game of the year in a district matchup against Clyde at home. With a win, Jim Ned goes 5-0 in district play and claims the title, but a loss would give Clyde a share of the district championship and put Wall in line for a share with a win as well. There’s no denying this is a big game for the Indians Friday night.

Martin said,”It’s very important to us and we haven’t won a district title since 2004 and it would be a big thing for our community to have another one back for us.”

Fanning said, “It’s a huge game and we try not to over emphasize one game. Each one, the next one is the most important we play. Obviously, we have a chance to lock up a district title and a high playoff seed, but more importantly we have a good opponent to go face and a good challenge in front of us and that’s the key, just rising to the occasion and being prepared to go meet that challenge.”

Kickoff between the Indians and Bulldogs is at 7:30.