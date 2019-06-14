Jim Ned qualifies for State 7-on-7

Jim Ned hosted a 7-on-7 Division II state qualifier today, the Indians needing to win their semifinal game against Llano in order to qualify for the state tournament.

Llano and Jim Ned both scored twice and missed their first extra point attempts, so they were tied at 13 at the half.

But that’s when Jim Ned turned up the heat. Joshua Kelso rolls out and hits Case Ford in traffic in the end zone for the touchdown. Indians take a 27-13 lead.

And they keep going. Under 5 minutes left in the game, Kelso goes over the middle to Reese Hayes for the touchdown. That would be the nail in the coffin for Llano, Jim Ned wins it 33-13 and qualify for the state 7-on-7 tournament.

“It’s just what we expect out here, we come out here and work during the summer, do as much as we can, so this is what we expect, but it feels good to get back to College Station,” Case Ford said.

“These games just instill that never quit mentality into us where you just can’t stop us, and nothing bad is going to bring us down,” Cy Noland said.

The state 7-on-7 tournament is in College Station again this season. Division II action starts on June 27th.