After struggling out of the gate to an 0-3 record in 2022, the Jim Ned Indians are riding a six-game winning streak, and they returned to the Harris Ratings Top 25 at the 21st spot.

Both Wylie and Cooper are ranked in the Southtown Showdown for the first time this week. Wylie is 17 in the state. Cooper is 19.

In Class 2A, Hawley and Albany are the highest ranked teams in the area. Hawley is second in Class 2A Division I. Albany is second in Class 2A Division II.

Here is the entire list of Big Country teams in the Harris Ratings Top 25:

CLASS 5A DIV. I

17)Wylie

19)Cooper

CLASS 4A DIV. I

9)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

21)Jim Ned

24)Breckenridge

CLASS 3A DIV. II

21)Comanche

CLASS 2A DIV. I

2)Hawley

8)Cisco

9)Coleman

22)Stamford

CLASS 2A DIV. II

2)Albany

23)Cross Plains