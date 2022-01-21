Jim Ned sweeps Clyde in basketball doubleheader

On Friday night, the Jim Ned Lady Indians welcomed the Clyde Lady Bulldogs into Thornton Arena, and continued their impressive start to the season.

The Lady Indians came out on top, 63-21, brining their record to 25-1 on the season, with a 9-0 record in district play.

The Lady Indians next game is on Tuesday, January 25th, on the road against the Ballinger Lady Bearcats.

The Jim Ned Boys Basketball team went head to head with Clyde as well. The Indians won 52-49, bringing their record to 18-9, and 6-1 in district.

The Indians will also be on the road next Tuesday playing Ballinger.