CLASS 3A

The Jim Ned Lady Indians and the Ballinger Lady Bearcats met for the third time this season on Monday night, and the outcome was the same.

Jim Ned came away with the victory, 53-18.

Both teams played great defense early on, but the second-ranked Lady Indians were just a little better. Jim Ned held Ballinger to just three points in the first quarter and a total of five at halftime.

Meanwhile, the Lady Bearcats made Jim Ned work for everything they got, too. The Lady Indians scored 10 points in the first quarter and nine in the second quarter.

Jim Ned put some distance between themselves and Ballinger in the third quarter by outscoring the Lady Bearcats 19-6 and led 38-11.

That’s 26 wins in a row for the Lady Indians, and they are 34-1 on the season.

Jim Ned takes on Idalou in the regional semifinals at Frenship on Friday night at 8 p.m. This is the Lady Indians 10th appearance in the regional tournament in the last 12 years.

CLASS 2A

In other action on Monday night, the Goldthwaite Lady Eagles are moving on to the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Eagles topped Falls City in the third round, 50-29. Goldthwaite is now 30-3 on the season.

