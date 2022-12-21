National Signing Day was a big day for Jim Ned offensive lineman Gage Stanaland. He signed his national letter of intent to play at Oklahoma State.

The Indian’s right tackle was a dominant force on the line for the last three years in Tuscola.

As a sophomore, Stanaland helped anchor the line that led Jim Ned to the school’s first football state title. Since then, he was the Indian’s best lineman on a pair of third round qualifiers.

On choosing Oklahoma State Stanaland said, “”It felt real homie. You know what I’m talking about? It was kind of small. Everyone knew each other. Everyone talks to each other. It’s kind of like here. It’s smaller than Abilene. It’s just a really good town.”

He also said he can’t wait to play in the Big 12, “I’m thrilled. I can’t wait. I can’t wait to play for Coach Dickey(Oklahoma State offensive line coach). I can’t wait to play on the Power 5 stage and, hopefully, play on Sundays one day.”

Stanaland encouraged the young players he leaves the program to to keep working hard. He said, “Trust the process. Grind! If you want it, go get it.”

He is joined in this year’s signing class by former Cooper Cougar Justin Wright, who transfered to Oklahoma State from Tulsa since the season ended.