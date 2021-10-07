Jim Ned’s offensive line leads Indians into showdown with Early

In their quest to repeat as the State Champions of Class 3A, the Jim Ned Indians have started season 5-0.

One of the reasons for their early season success is the is their ability to make plays above the X’s and the O’s on offense, in both the running game and the passing game.

Quarterback Tate Yardley says the real strength of this team is their offensive line, and without the big guys doing their job in the trenches, all of those big plays wouldn’t happen..

Tate Yardley says, “I know they are going to block their butts off, and I don’t have a worry in the world back there. I mean rolling out of the pocket, that’s on me, but just sitting in the pocket and waiting on a receiver to get open.

Connor Fitzgerald says, “A lot of these guys have been playing football with them since middle school. We’ve gotten close over the years. It just means a lot to be able to out and play a game that we all love and get better and strive to do our best.”

Gatlyn Cooper says, “The bonding as far as offensive line goes is super important. If you have your right guard and right tackle don’t like each other, you’ve got problems because they are comboing all night. For me, my right tackle is Gage Stanaland, big boy, so we make it a competition. ‘Let’s see who can get more ‘cakes tonight. Let’s see who can hit this dude the hardest. That bond and that experience and coming in with that mentality all together plays a huge part in how we want to play that night.”

In week 7, Jim Ned will be facing their 3rd undefeated team in a row, their district rival the Early Longhorns.

Early is also 5-0, and this is the first time they’ve been 5-0, since 1976.