Jim Ned’s Xavier Wishert wants the ball when it matters most

What do you want from you running back?

You want a guy that’s fast and shifty, but you also want that guy to be your closer.

Xavier Wishert is that guy for the Jim Ned Indians.

Wishert is the man when the Indians need those tough yards.

“When coach Fanning says, ‘Put Wish in there and let him go get yards’. In the back of my mind, I’m doing this for my team and nobody else. It’s a pretty special feeling.”

Fanning said, “If Xavier is fresh, we are going to play him. He’s the kind of kid that stays fresh. We will pull him out for a play or two, and he’s standing in my shoes with me, ‘Alright coach, I’m good.’ We probably gave him a few more carries than we wanted to the other night.”

Against Muleshoe in the second round, Wishert carried the ball 34 times for 312 yards.

The Indians needed him to carry a heavy load, and he got the job done.

Fanning said, “We play it by feel. What we were doing in run game was working, and he was fresh, so we were able to keep him out there.”

Wishert said, “It takes a load off on you, but I prepare my body all throughout summer and all throughout two-a-days. I’m pretty prepared for it. You let adreniline rush in, and no matter what, I’m going to put all my effort in.”

That effort leads the Big Country in rushing, and when the yards are needed, Wishert wants the ball.

Wishert said, “If I’m beat up and walking on one leg, I’m go in there and get some yards.”

Wishert and the Indians face Brock on Friday in Brownwood at 2 p.m.

Both are undefeated this year.

Jim Ned beat the Eagles in this round in 2020.