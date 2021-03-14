Johnson Sinks Cowboys With Buzzer Beater

Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team saw its season end as Bryson Johnson from the University Ozarks nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer from about 35 feet to give the Eagles a 78-75 in the American Southwest Conference Tournament semifinals on Sunday in Clarksville, Ark.

The game was tightly contested throughout, with neither team leading by more than seven points in the game. Ozarks used a 9-3 run to take a 19-13 lead with 11:56 to play in the first half. HSU battled back and took the lead at 32-30 on a Steven Quinn 3-pointer with 2:04 to play in the half. The game went to the halftime tied at 32.

Ozarks made a strong early push in the second half and opened up its biggest lead of the game at 47-40 with 14:52, but HSU came right back with a 14-2 run to take a 54-49 lead with 12:02 to play. The game was tied at 55-55 from the 10-54 mark to the 8:42 mark as both teams settled in for an exciting finish.

Aidan Walsh hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give HSU a 61-57 lead with 7:21 to play. The game was tied with 1:36 to play when Kyle Brennon hit a nice reverse lay-up to give the Cowboys the lead. Zach Bobo answered with a 3-pointer for Ozarks on the next possession.

Quinn gave the Cowboys a 73-72 lead with a pair of free throws with :29 to play. Grayson Nix responded with a 3-point play with 10.1 seconds to play. The Cowboys called a timeout and Quinn drove for a lay-up with 3.2 seconds to tie the game.

Ozarks raced the ball up the right side and Johnson heaved it in for the win.

The Eagles outscored the Cowboys in the paint 42-22 and had an 18-7 advantage in second-chance points in the contest.

Walsh led the way with 19 points, Quinn had 18 points and Chase Cobb scored 16. Bobo led UO with 25 points, Johnson added 20 and Nix scored 17 off the bench.

The Cowboys end the season with a record of 16-8. Ozarks (9-3) advances to the ASC Championship game against Louisiana College.