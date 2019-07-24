Johnston named to Butkus watch list

The Baylor Bears have gone through several long transition years after dealing with multiple scandals. However, this year the Bears appear to be focused on putting the past behind.

A key leader for the Bears heading into the 2019 season is Wylie graduate and senior linebacker Clay Johnston has been named to the Butkus Award watch list and is a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

While he said he’s honored by the recognition, Johnston’s focus is on leading the Bears back to AT&T Stadium in a couple months.

Clay Johnston said, “It’s going to take all of us, it’s going to take all 22 of us and the specialists and the guys playing on special teams to have a chance to be in here in December and contend for a Big 12 title, that’s our end goal in mind. We want to have ten plus wins, have a chance to come back in December. Even when we have bye weeks, practices can be extremely physical so people are going to have to be disciplined in getting their bodies right, just getting back to the roots and just knowing what to do when it comes to a defensive scheme and just playing ball. “

The Bears open the season at home against Southland Conference foe Stephen F. Austin on August 31st.