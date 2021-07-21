Jones is happy Cowboys are back in California for training camp

The Dallas Cowboys training camp is officially open.

Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, and Mike McCarthy held the annual opening media conference on Wednesday in Oxnard, California.

The trio met with the media for an hour speaking about everything from Covid-19 vaccinations to winning the Super Bowl.

The pandemic forced the Cowboys to hold training camp in Frisco last year.

They are back out west this year, and Jones is really happy.

Jones said, “Look, we are back! Here we are. We are back to business. We are back, in this case, where it starts, training camp getting this team, getting the competitiveness to make this team and get this ream ready to play. We obviously think this is the best place in the world to get a team ready to compete.”

The first practice of the 2021 training camp is on Thursday.

The preseason starts on August 5 in the Hall of Fame game against Pittsburgh in Canton, Ohio.