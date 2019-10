ABILENE, TEXAS – Tracy James continued his season-long scoring onslaught, adding three more to secure Abilene Christian University's 31-24 double-overtime win over Southland Conference rival Stephen F. Austin on a Homecoming Saturday afternoon in Wildcat Stadium.

Luke Anthony tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Clark in the second overtime period to nail down the victory for ACU (4-4, 3-3) and preserve its FCS playoff hopes. SFA dropped to 1-6 overall and 1-3 in the league. The overtime win was ACU's first since a 2012 victory over West Alabama.