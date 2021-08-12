Jones returns at quarterback to lead the HSU offense

The HSU Cowboys opened practice on Thursday morning at Shelton Stadium.

The Cowboys are coming off a runner-up finish in the American Southwest Conference Spring Covid-19 season of 2021.

Quarterback Kyle Jones is back to lead the way on the offensive side of the ball.

Jones was an All-American after throwing for 1,233 yards and 11 touchdowns in the spring season, and he is going to be the first returning starting quarterback for HSU since 2010.

Head coach Jesse Burleson is ready to see what he can do.

Burleson said, “Coach Whitehead said it today, ‘He’s got the keys to the Lamborghini.’ He’s got them, and it’s going to be his to go drive and do it the right way. He understands that. He prepares as good or better than any quarterback we’ve ever had.”

Kyle Jones said, “Just knowing that I have the whole team behind me compared to 2019 when I had to earn a lot of trust from the guys and earn a lot of respect on the field, too. It’s a great feeling of confidence knowing that everyone’s behind you and trusts you. Like coach Burleson said with the keys to the Ferrari, or Lamborghini, both nice cars.”

Burleson added, “Having the same starter back to back, I don’t know how that’ll be. We’ve never had it before. It’s going to be a welcome addition. I can tell you that.”

The Cowboys are picked to finsh second in 2021 behind Mary Hardin-Baylor, but they plan to prove that prediction wrong.

HSU opens the season at home against Wayland Baptist.