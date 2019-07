The Rangers have officially inked their hopeful third baseman of the future in Josh Jung.

Jung comes out of Texas Tech and was the Rangers first round pick, taken 8th overall, in the 2019 MLB Draft a month ago.

His draft slot was worth just a hair over 5 million dollars and now he is adding an additional 4.4 million dollars in signing bonuses.

Jung is coming off a massive season as a Red Raider in which he hit .343 with 15 homers and 58 RBI’s.