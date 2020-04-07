Julie Goodenough’s “Team First Wins” published

The 2018-2019 season was a magical one for ACU Women’s Basketball that will now be documented forever.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough spent the season writing down notes and her thoughts which are now published in her first book, “Team First Wins.”

Julie Goodenough said, “Dr. McCaleb really suggested to journal about the season just in case it was a really special year, that I’d have it documented and so that’s really what it got all started.”

Thanks to the detailed journaling ACU Women’s Basketball Head Coach Julie Goodenough did from the start of the summer in 2018 until the team banquet in 2019, it’s now a season inscribed with a collection of memories that will live on forever.

Goodenough said, “I turned my notes over so that he could use some of my journal entries as excerps in this book he was going to write and then he decided to just turn the journal into a book. It was not written to be a novel or a book, it really is a reproduction of my hand-written chicken scratch throughout the course of the season.”

The ACU Women reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history that season, winning nine of their final ten games that led them to the Big Dance.

Goodenough said, “It’s a neat way for us to have that season documented, our fans and players can look back on it and remember that season for the rest of their lives.”

And while the book details the many historic moments from that year, it also highlights the hurdles ACU had to face.

Goodenough said, “A lot of it is just about victories and some failures our team went through. Through some of the setbacks, it was really good just to be able to write it down on paper and learn from mistakes that we made.”

The book is written in memory of the greatest women’s basketball team in ACU history.

Goodenough said, “There’s only one team that will be the first-ever women’s basketball team to make the NCAA Tournament and that will be them.”

Goodenough’s book can be purchased from the Texas Star Trading store over the phone (325-672-9696) or on their website at TexasStarTrading.com.

Those who purchase through Texas Star Trading will get a copy signed by Coach Goodenough.