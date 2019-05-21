July 13 is McMurry Night at Globe Life Park

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

May 21, 2019 - The McMurry Alumni Association is excited to announce our first ever night at the ballpark which includes an exclusive McMurry-themed Texas Rangers baseball cap!!

PRE-GAME TAILGATE

McMurry will have a pre-game tailgate beginning at 4 p.m. in a private lot with a covered pavilion, grassy area with tents, tables, chairs and games, and food provided includes hot dogs, burgers, wings, chips, sodas and water! Cost for the tailgate party is $10 per person and alumni, students, families and friends are welcome to attend. You must register and pay for the tailgate in advance using the "Registration" button above.

Parking for the tailgate/game in this lot is $18 and payable on-site.

BASEBALL TICKETS

Ticket options vary for the evening game on Saturday, July 13th, but must be purchased through one of the links below to receive the free cap. If you'd like to purchase seats with a group of McMurry attendees, including the All-You-Can-Eat seats, there are three price-points available:

$15 - Upper Box Section 329

$40 - All-You-Can-Eat Porch Section 250

$50 - Lower Box Section 15

Tickets with the groups in any of the above sections are available here.

If you would like to pick a seat anywhere else in the ballpark, please use this link.

We hope you'll join us in Arlington this July!

