June 1 is HSU Day at Globe Life Park

May 21, 2019 - ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons family here is your chance to come out for some exciting baseball action and to connect with your HSU family at Hardin-Simmons University Day at both a Texas Rangers and Houston Astros game.

The Texas Rangers day will be on Saturday, June 1 at 3:05 p.m. when the Kansas City Royals come to Globe Life Park.

The first 1,000 tickets purchased receive a voucher redeemable for a limited-edition Hardin-Simmons themed Rangers cap.

Texas Rangers Tickets

https://groupmatics.events/event/hsu19