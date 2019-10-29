Kangaroo duo hands Abilene High loss

Abilene High went on the road for the final time in the regular season, and came home with a 43-14 loss to the Weatherford Kangaroos.

The Eagles defense had been playing well heading into the game, but they were never able to figure a way to stop the ‘Roos one-two punch of Ken Seals and Dezmond Forest.

The duo combined for 457 yards and six touchdowns through the air and on the ground.

It was a tough night.

Fullen said, “We just didn’t play good. We knew going in facing a dynamic duo at running back and quarterback it was going to be challenge. We got outplayed, and then, it kind of snowballed on us, and we ended up playing behind the eight ball. We couldn’t get things going. There offense got some scores and that allowed their defense to pin their ears back and take some risks there that allowed them to get on us. We just never could recover.”

Abilene High is still in playoff contention, but it’s a long shot.

The one thing that is for sure, Abilene High has to beat Euless Trinity on Friday to have a chance.

They kick at 7:30 p.m.