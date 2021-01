FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Alyssa Adams is the Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. Southland weekly honors are presented by Hercules Tires.

Adams registered her third consecutive double-double performance for ACU, her fourth of the season, in the Wildcats’ conference opener against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Saturday afternoon. In the 73-51 victory over the Islanders, Adams matched a career-high 26 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, pushing her season averages to 16.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.